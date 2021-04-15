More than 230 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Data from the Scottish Government has revealed there have been 237 positive coronavirus tests recorded since Wednesday.
Just one new death of someone who tested positive for the disease in the past 28 days has been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure is 7,637.
READ MORE: Limited symptoms list means up to 60 per cent of cases 'being missed'
The test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic coming under control.
A total of 115 people are in hospital, with 16 in intensive care.
READ MORE: Scottish islands to stay in Level Three restrictions longer
Scotland’s vaccine rollout continues, with more than 2.7 million people having received their first dose of the vaccine, while 661,975 people have been given a second dose.
The Scottish Government is not holding daily televised briefings due to the ongoing Scottish parliament election.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.