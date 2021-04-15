DOUGLAS Ross has defended UK ministers appearing in front of the Union Jack as he hit out at “flag-waving ultra-nationalists".

The Scottish Conservative leader has drawn a distinction between members of Boris Johnson’ Government featuring a Union Jack behind them in media appearances and “nationalists waving the flag” to bolster support for independence.

Mr Ross even extended what he said was an appropriate use of the Saltire flag by the First Minister when she occasionally addresses the public in television appearances from Bute House - in a dig an Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

UK Government ministers have repeatedly appeared on television with a Union Jack flag adorning the backdrop.

New UK Government guidance sets out that the Union flag is to flown on all official buildings in Scotland every day in a bid to "unite the nation".

The Alba Party’s latest campaign video was branded “embarrassing” by SNP MP Pete Wishart after featuring Scottish actor Angus MacFayden, who played Robert the Bruce in Braveheart, insisting Alba will “unite the clans”.

The video features vast numbers of independence supporters waving Saltire flags in Holyrood Park, with a narrative of past Scotland-England conflicts and a declaration that “people power will prevail again”.

In the advert, Mr MacFadyen says: "In the year of our Lord 1314, facing yet another defeat, King Robert ordered the camp followers to Gillies Hill where they raised their homemade banners and surged forth as a fresh Scottish army.

"And this demonstration of people power by the sma folk of Scotland was the straw which broke the spine of English superiority.

"And their prime commander Edward Plantagenet fled south. I know. I was there. I am the Bruce.

"And here and now people power will prevail again. Alba will unite the clans."

Writing in The Scotsman, Mr Ross described Alex Salmond’s Alba Party as “flag-waving ultra-nationalists".

Speaking to journalists, Mr Ross said: “In terms of flag waving, I think there is a difference between certainly what the Alba Party have been using in their material for this election and the choice of some of the footage and the narrative they have put in their videos in comparison to UK Government ministers who when they appear on television, having a Union Jack behind them.

“In the same way the First Minister, when she sometimes speaks from Bute House, has the Saltire behind her.

“Those are quite different principles to nationalists waving the flag – thinking they own the Saltire, and it helps them to garner votes for those who wish to separate Scotland from the rest of the United Kingdom.”