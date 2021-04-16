BBC Breakfast weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker's hair has become a topic of debate. The TV meteorologist has been sporting a longer style during lockdown.

Despite the bleating of some viewers – who have dubbed his retro look as "a cross between ABBA and a 1970s porn star" – Schafernaker has said he has no plans to get his flowing locks shorn.

The forecast is for windswept and interesting?

Correct. When asked by one fan if he plans on retaining the current length or heading to the barbers imminently, Schafernaker replied: "Keeping. It'll need a little styling, but that's it."

There's been some teasing?

I see what you did there. That's 7/10 for a vaguely hair-larious pun.

A few quips have been made. Ulrika Jonsson, herself a former TV-am weather presenter, described Schafernaker's hair as the "Jon Bon Jovi look", while retired BBC meteorologist Bill Giles has derided the "shaggy sheepdog" style.

A poster boy for rebellion?

This isn't Schafernaker's first time breaking convention. There was that hilarious moment in 2010 when he raised his middle finger live on air after news presenter Simon McCoy joked the forecast would be "100 per cent accurate", only for the camera to pan back and catch him out.

Schafernaker tried – and failed – to disguise the gesture as an elaborate chin scratch. He later apologised for "any offence" caused.

The presenter also apologised in 2007 after referring to the Western Isles and parts of the Highlands as "nowheresville" during a broadcast.

Has pandemic life changed our attitudes to personal grooming?

It seems that way. Take beards. Those who tuned into BBC Scotland's election programme, The Campaign, would have been forgiven for thinking they had accidentally stumbled into an audition for a remake of the Tom Hanks film Castaway (yes, looking at you Alex Massie).

We're not beard-bashing. The days of needing to be clean-shaven for appearing on TV are likely long gone. All signs point to this relaxed era being here to stay.

Should hairdressers and barbers be worried?​

Since reopening earlier this month, they appear to be doing a roaring trade. But the pandemic has affected them in other ways.

How so?

Well, aside from all the PPE paraphernalia to grapple with – masks, visors, hand sanitiser – they are having to revamp their chat. The once innocent opening gambit "are you going any holidays?" is now akin to chucking a Molotov cocktail into the fray.

Idle chatter about sun, sea and the best all-you-can-eat buffets in Benidorm has morphed into an existential quagmire where discussing the logistics of arranging a week in a caravan can make the wrangles over Brexit seem like a doddle.