NICOLA Sturgeon are branded her political opponents “infantile” for complaining the SNP hasn’t done enough with its 14 years in power.

The First Minister said no Government did everything it wanted to do “on day one”, and added: “Life is about progress, government is about progress.”

It followed repeated opposition criticism of the SNP leader and her colleagues.

In Tuesday’s STV leaders debate, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross told her: “You have let down Scotland for the last 14 years.”

While this morning, ahead of the SNP manifesto launch, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar published a list of fifty “SNP failures and broken promises” since 2007.

In a Q&A after the launch, Ms Sturgeon was asked how she responded to such criticism.

She said she had no issue with legitimate questions from the media and members of the public, but took issue with “politicians who come out with this facile stuff”.

She said: “It is really facile and infantile.

“We don’t have any government anywhere in the world that does everything it could ever possibly want to do, or imagine doing, on day one.

“Life is about progress. Government is about progress.

“We have made significant progress over the past 14 years.”

She went on: “You go and look back across health, across educartion, across the economy, across infrastructure, we’ve funded and built 100,000 affordable homes over the years we’ve already been in Government. The commitment at this election is another 100,000 homes.

“In the past four years we have created nine times, proportionately, the number of houses for social rent in Scotland than have been in England.

“We’ve made progress, but life is about making more progress, building on what you’ve done. Also learning from the experience of a global pandemic and saying, You know what, we should raise our ambition even higher. This is what the manifesto does.”