Nicola Sturgeon has become one of more than 2.5 million Scots to receive at least one dose of the vaccine, after being inoculated at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The First Minister said receiving her first dose had left her feeling "emotional" as she paid tribute to NHS staff.

Allocated the Oxford/AstraZeneca dose, Ms Sturgeon said it would help to bolster her defence of the jag, which has caused concerns over some rare instances of blood clots.

💉 Just had my first dose of vaccine (AZ for anyone wondering). It truly is an emotional moment. Thanks to the wonderful vaccinator who put me so much at ease, and to teams across the country. Please get vaccinated as soon as you are able. It really will help us back to normal. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 15, 2021

Speaking to the PA news agency after her vaccination, the First Minister said: “It was totally pain free, I didn’t feel a thing.

“The lovely woman who vaccinated me made it all really easy.

“I guess like many people I felt quite emotional because it’s so important this vaccination programme in helping us all get back to normal.”

Ms Sturgeon also urged other Scots not to delay when they receive their invitation to get vaccinated.

She added: “My message to everybody – as soon as you get the invite to be vaccinated, come forward, be vaccinated, because it’s such an important part of our route back to normality."

Ms Sturgeon (right) holds her arm after receiving the vaccine (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister also praised the work of those who are working to vaccinate the population, saying she was "thoroughly impressed with the well-oiled machine" she saw.

“I just want to say such a huge thank you to everyone across the country who’s delivering this programme – they’re heroes, each and every one of them.”

READ MORE: Ask the expert: I've had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine - what now?

The First Minister said she was “glad” to have been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, about which concerns have been raised in other countries about the possibility of blood clots.

She said: “I’m actually quite glad I got AstraZeneca, because there have been concerns raised and I said that I’m confident it’s safe, but now I’m not just saying that, I’ve also had the AstraZeneca vaccine, so I’m glad about that.”