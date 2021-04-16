THE GREENS want to set up new ferry links to Europe using Scotland's publicly-owned provider.
The party has brought forward plans to offer low carbon alternatives for passengers and freight.
Working with Calmac, the Greens want to create services to Europe from ports such as Rosyth, which had Scotland’s only direct ferry link to continental Europe before being halted.
As well as setting up new links from Scotland, the party say establishing new routes would provide an alternative to flying.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Scotland’s journey back to Europe starts at this election, and the Scottish Greens want to see new links established from places like Rosyth, which has the advantage of already having infrastructure in place.
“This is a significant strategic investment for Scotland. Brexit has shown we need more links to Europe, with tailbacks at English ports. And we have a publicly-owned operator ready to step up to give Scots more opportunities to get to Europe without having to fly.
“I see Scotland being at the forefront of Europe’s plans to tackle the climate emergency, and new low-carbon ferries carrying freight and holidaymakers to the continent would be a great start.”
