THE SNP has backed off plans to draw attention to a second independence referendum on ballots at May’s election.
The Herald revealed in March how the party had registered “Vote SNP for IndyRef2” and “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2” as ways of describing itself on the papers.
However postal votes now show the party has decided not to put either description next to its name, and is using “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister” instead.
The Scottish Tories said the move was a tacit admission that the SNP’s plan to hold Indyref2 by 2023 was not going down well with voters.
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart said: “The SNP clearly think they can dupe voters by pretending that they are not planning for another vote on independence.
“After initially planning to put this on the ballot, they’ve clearly realised how the people of Scotland simply don’t want another divisive referendum as we recover from the pandemic.”
Alex Salmond’s Alba Party said it showed the SNP was “backsliding” on independence.
SNP leaflets have also relegated the phrase “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2” to a tiny corner.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment