KEIR Starmer has been accused of being “completely out of touch” with Labour activists after a new study suggested 60% of the party’s supporters across the UK back another Scottish independence referendum “in principle”.

The YouGov study also revealed that 56% of UK Labour supporters think the party should officially back a repeat of the 2104 poll taking place – but the view is not shared by the party’s activists north of the border.

The survey spoke to 1,073 Labour members between March 17 and March 24 found that while Labour supporters in the rest of the UK back another referendum taking place, only 31% of those in Scotland share the sentiment. The study found that 61% of Scottish Labour supporters are against a second independence vote and 8% remain undecided.

But the weighted sample in Scotland for the poll was just 43 people.

The study is revealed as Sir Keir visits Edinburgh today on the campaign trail with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Just under one third of UK-wide respondents do not back another referendum taking place and 10% are undecided.

Most support for another referendum within Labour is in older age groups, with 63% of 50-64-year-olds and 64% of those older than 65 supporting a second vote, compared to 52% in both the 18-24 and 25-49 age groups.

Supporters also appear to break with the messaging from the leadership of the party, which has been steadfastly against another referendum.

Scottish leader Anas Sarwar has said the next parliamentary session at Holyrood should focus on the recovery from Covid-19.

The poll found 56% believe Labour should publicly back another vote, while 28% said it should not and 16% are undecided.

The disparity in the party north of the border continued with that question, as just 28% of Scottish Labour members believe the party should support another referendum, compared to 53% who do not and 19% who are undecided.

SNP depute leader, Keith Brown, said: “Keir Starmer is completely out of touch with Scotland and his own party members, who overwhelmingly support Scotland’s right to choose our own future in a post-pandemic independence referendum.

“The Labour Party ruined its reputation in Scotland by backing Boris Johnson’s hard Brexit, supporting austerity cuts, imposing Trident nuclear weapons, and working hand-in-hand with the Tories in Better Together.

“It risks falling into terminal decline if it continues to side with Boris Johnson to deny democracy.”