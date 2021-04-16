As tension mounts ahead of one of the most anticipated events this month, it has emerged there could be another H in the frame.

We're not talking about the finale of the gripping Line of Duty series, but the Virtual Kiltwalk weekend which is being held from Friday April 23 to Sunday April 25.

In a special video message Kiltwalk backer and entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter jokingly revealed he had joined the elite AC-12 unit and that he was the real H.

Read more: Find out if Dragons' Den stars invested in Glasgow pet treat firm Opie's Emporium

Sir Tom said: "Hi all you Kiltwalkers I have a spoiler for you. I have joined AC-12 and H is for Hunter."

In a video message from Line of Duty star Martin Compston, he said: "Just a wee reminder the Virtual Kiltwalk is coming up and you can walk swim or bounce for your charity of choice and the Hunter Foundation will top up whatever you raise by 50%."

With one week to go before Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk, 10,000 Kiltwalkers have already raised more than £2million for nearly one thousand Scottish charities.

The £1.4 million that has already been raised by those taking part next weekend has been given a 50% boost by The Hunter Foundation, ensuring that 980 charities, badly hit by the pandemic, will receive a much-needed share of the £2.1 million cash pot by the first week in May.

You can also raise money for The Herald memorial garden campaign thanks to our parntership with Kiltwalk. We have raised more than £60,000 towards a garden of remembrance in Glasgow's Pollok County Park to those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Martin Compston in Line of Duty drama

Scots philanthropist Sir Tom is challenging everyone in Scotland to sign-up and fundraise for the charity they care most about.

He said: “With just one week until Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk, I’d like to challenge as many Scots as possible to do something really special and take my money! The Virtual Kiltwalk is so easy, all you need to do to start raising money for the charity closest to your heart is set yourself your own personal challenge, as long as it's socially distanced, and get going.

Read more: Scots Spitfire veteran with royal connections celebrates milestone 100th birthday

“The last year has been such a difficult time for charities across Scotland with many simply not receiving the support they need to do their wonderful work. Now it’s our job to do our best to support them by raising those all-important funds. The Kiltwalk is one of the most effective ways to support charities so, come on Kiltwalkers, you know what to do!”

The Virtual Kiltwalk event, which takes place April 23-25, is open to anyone and aims to raise funds for cash strapped charities across the country, which have struggled to secure donations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Kiltwalkers are invited to wear tartan and complete their own personal challenge to raise funds for the charities closest to their hearts. The challenge can be anything, from walking to running, cycling to dancing, as long as it’s socially distanced. Each and every penny raised will be topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation. The event has attracted support from a number of well-known Scots including actor Compston, Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, and Scot Squad actor, Grado.

Walkers can register online to take part and will receive a welcome pack and a medal on completion.

To enter go to www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.