If you’ve been searching for a way to get ahead in life, why not choose to study at Dumfries and Galloway College and become who you’re meant to be.

Dumfries and Galloway College provides students with the lifelong skills and experience that are needed to build your future, find a new career, or take your passion to a new high. With first-class learning facilities across the Dumfries and Stranraer campuses, and courses and qualifications available across a wealth of different subjects, there’s an opportunity for you to realise your ambitions.

Whether you’re looking to head into the physical world of construction, sport and fitness education or even engineering, or you’re ready to take on the challenges involved in early education, health & Social, business, computing, creative industries, hospitality or even hair & beauty, you can find your dream with ease. You can choose to study in Dumfries, Stranraer, or at home through open learning. You can also study full time, part time, or even over a few evenings with our short courses.

Dumfries and Galloway College also offer you the opportunity to upskill your workforce, giving you the chance to provide your employees with ways to better improve their performance and progress in your company, becoming even more of an asset with every lesson. With a wide spectrum of apprenticeships also available, there’s no telling what you can achieve at Dumfries and Galloway College.

No matter your aspirations, Dumfries and Galloway College can help you towards achieving your goals. Applications for courses starting in August are currently open and places filling up fast; now is the time to discover more about this welcoming, forward-thinking institution and see just how it can help you get one step ahead.

For more information, go to: www.dumgal.ac.uk