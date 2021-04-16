More than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 204 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Thursday, a fall on the day before's numbers.
A total of three additional deaths of people who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days have been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure now is 7,640.
The figures were released by the Scottish Government. Due to rules surrounding the ongoing Scottish parliament election campaigns, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing.
The test positivity rate was 1.4 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,722,084 first doses, while 688,761 have received a second.
A total of 109 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 18 of them in intensive care - seven of them for longer than 28 days.
