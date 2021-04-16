RESIDENTS in Ayrshire can now receive rapid coronavirus testing, even if they are showing no symptoms of the virus.

The community testing initiative's aim is to drive down local Covid-19 rates and transmission by identifying positive cases among people who have no symptoms - before they can spread it to others.

Ayrshire residents who don’t have any of the three Covid-19 symptoms - including a new continuous cough, high temperature, loss or change in sense of taste or smell - are encouraged to get tested.

Lynne McNiven, Director of Public Health for NHS Ayrshire & Arran, explains: “Testing will help us to identify more cases of the virus and give us all a better chance of stopping it from spreading.

“It is important that you are tested regularly, particularly if you are a key worker and must attend work.

"These centres are there to be used as regularly as you need to.

"Make sure you check the website regularly so you know when we are in your area."

”Please remember also, even if you have been vaccinated, it is still important that you get tested regularly.”

There is no need to book and testing is available from the following locations seven days a week from 10am to 6pm:

East Ayrshire

From Friday 9 April until Friday 7 May: The Strand, 15 Strand Street, Kilmarnock KA1 1HU

North Ayrshire

From Thursday 15 April until Wednesday 21 April: Beith Community Centre, Kings Road, Beith KA15 2BQ

From Thursday 22 April until Wednesday 28 April: Brisbane Centre, Bath Street, Largs KA30 8BL

South Ayrshire

From Monday 5 April until Sunday 18 April: Carrick Activity Centre, Victory Crescent, Dailly KA26 9SY

From Monday 19 April until Sunday 2 May: Ballantrae Community Centre, The Vennel, Ballantrae KA26 0NH

Residents will be tested using lateral flow devices, which can give people their results in around 45 minutes.

Any positive cases will then be confirmed by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

Anyone who receives a positive LFD or PCR test result will be asked to self-isolate.

Lynne McNiven added: “However, a test only tells us if we are positive at the point in time that we are being tested. It does not mean that we can stop following all of the rules and guidelines which are in place to protect all of us.

“The FACTS guidance remains as important as ever. This will help to protect our families, communities and the NHS.”