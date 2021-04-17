The BBC’s much-loved former political editor Brian Taylor is making a dramatic return to the airwaves as host of a brand new political podcast for The Herald.

“The Brian Taylor Podcast” will bring listeners the latest in Scottish politics every week, with discussion, analysis and updates from the heart of the country’s political debate.

Taylor, who also writes a column every Saturday for The Herald, will add his own expert analysis to that of the newspaper’s top political team as we build-up to one of the most important elections in the country’s history.

In the first six episodes Taylor, who spent 10 years working in newspapers before going on to have a long and distinguished career as a broadcast journalist for the BBC in Scotland, will be grilling each of Scotland’s party leaders ahead of one of the most important elections in the country’s history.

This includes First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross, co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie, leader of Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and leader of the new Alba Party, Alex Salmond.

Each episode will feature an individual, 30-minute interview with each party leader, and will be broadcast in the weeks leading up to the election on May 6 and be available for streaming and download on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple and Amazon, as well as heraldscotland.com.

The first in the series will be published on Monday, April 19, with Douglas Ross, where the conversation covers the economy, public spending, Mr Ross’ leadership – and why Jackson Carlaw was axed as leader.

After the election, the podcast will be a weekly discussion show, in which Taylor and guests tackle the subjects which are dominating the political debate.

Presenter Brian Taylor said: “I have covered every single election since 1979. I have covered elections where very little changed as a consequence. Equally, I have covered elections that resulted in a transformation of the body politic.

"However, I have never, until now, covered an election where active, doorstep, face to face campaigning was all but impossible.

“That sad inevitability makes online discourse all the more important. So I am simply delighted to make a small contribution to that endeavour through these Herald podcasts.

“At all times, my aim is to challenge the political leaders with pertinent questions. To ask, in short, what the public needs to know.”

The Herald’s Editor in Chief, Donald Martin, said: “As a quality journalist and broadcaster, Brian’s brilliant interview style really gets to the heart of politics and the key issues.

“A master class in forensic questioning with a velvet glove and a joy to listen to.”

The Brian Taylor Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.