Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her “heartbroken” husband Damian Lewis has said.

The “beautiful and mighty” actress, who was known for starring in hit crime drama Peaky Blinders and James Bond film Skyfall, died peacefully at home, he said.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

This time last year, McCrory said she was finding the coronavirus pandemic “overwhelming” and had moments of spontaneously bursting into tears.

The Peaky Blinders actress said she has found the situation “surreal” and “fantastical”.

Appearing on the BBC Coronavirus Newscast podcast alongside her actor husband, Damian Lewis, she said: “We’re all doing our bit and not going out. But you feel responsible, you know you’re watching the news, we’re all reading it, we’re all finding out what’s happening over the world, and it’s so overwhelming.

“It sort of seems, as Damian says, it’s fantastical.

“You think you’re absolutely fine, you’re pottering along, you’re coping with it. Cleaning, cooking, cleaning, cooking, cleaning, cooking. And you suddenly burst into tears.

“And it’s this fear, and it’s the vulnerability coming out, and then you pick yourself up and you go along again as if nothing happened. And it’s very surreal.”

Billions star Lewis said: “There have been movie scripts like this, and there have been novels written like this.

“Thirty years ago they seemed like sci-fi and they were sort of dystopian, futuristic novels. But within the last 10 years, everybody has known.

“This is what is slightly frustrating and you don’t want to throw stones at a time like this, but everyone in that sector must have known, must have been aware that the next great global threat was going to come from a pandemic, a virus spread through air travel around the world simultaneously. In fact, many experts have been saying that.”

The couple had been working on a campaign called #FeedNHS in a bid to provide NHS workers with meals during the crisis.

McCrory said: “So we decided that we wanted to try and get food to these people who were working such long hours and weren’t able to.

“So we phoned a man called John Vincent, who’s at Leon, and he was already interested, and already trying to help the NHS.

“And together we started a campaign to try and raise £1 million to feed NHS, which the front line was London initially, and as we’re getting closer to that million, we’re taking that out nationwide.”