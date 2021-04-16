Mysterious public art scupltures are appearing on walls and public buildings in Glasgow,
Two have been spotted on Partickhill Road and Dowanhill, one of the most affluent areas of the west end.
One includes the message 'Listen' written on a heart, joined to a megaphone suggesting they could be a call tall to actions for politicians contesting the Scottish parliament elections.
In January, two Glasgow street artworks thought to be the work of graffiti artist Banksy were restored to their original glory after being painted over. Experts say they could be worth millions of pounds if they turn out to be real.
The murals were previously found on wooden panels covering the basement windows of a property on Woodlands Road, near its junction with Lyndoch Street.
One of the stencils depicts a hummingbird drinking from a leaking oil drum along with the phrase "After all it's a little bit exiting (sic) breaking the rules", while the other shows a group of eight children.
