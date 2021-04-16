KEIR Starmer has been accused of “cosying up to the SNP” after suggesting Labour will “assess the situation” after the election before deciding whether to back another independence referendum.

The UK Labour leader was quizzed on the constitution during a visit to Edinburgh.

Sir Keir joined Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on the campaign trail ahead of next month’s Holyrood election.

The UK Labour leader has insisted that the priority must be a recovery from the pandemic, rather than a second independence referendum.

READ MORE: Study finds majority of UK Labour activists back indyref2 vote

Speaking to Forth One, he said: “I understand why people have strong views on the constitutional issues. But whether people are Yes or No, really do people think that at the tail end of 2021, 2022 – we should be talking about a divisive referendum rather than how we get through this recovery.

“If Scotland sees high levels of job losses that is an essential, critical thing for people in Scotland.

“I think most people would say whatever my feelings on the constitution, just at the moment, if I had to rank the four most important things, I’d be putting jobs and the economy first and that’s right.”

But Sir Keir has failed to rule out whether his party would support another referendum being held if Holyrood returns another pro-independence majority following May’s election.

Labour leader @Keir_Starmer has joined @AnasSarwar on the #SP21 campaign trail in Scotland



What happens if there’s a pro-independence majority after May 6th?



He says “obviously, we’ll have to assess the situation afterwards” but insists it shouldn’t be a priority right now pic.twitter.com/fG4KfZWJCd — Alan Smith (@Political_AlanS) April 16, 2021

He said: “Obviously we’ll have to assess the situation afterwards, but I honestly think that in the middle of a pandemic, saying that the first priority must be to have a referendum which is going to divide Scotland just when Scotland needs and wants to unite, I just think it’s the wrong priority.

“That’s what I feel, that’s what Anas feels.”

The UK Labour leader accused the SNP and Conservatives of “playing cheap games” with the constitution, insisting his party is “focused on a national recovery”.

Sir Keir also praised the Scottish Labour leader, who has been in post for just over six weeks.

He said: “He’s certainly got the qualities to be first minister, you can see that on display every day.

READ MORE: Poll shows Labour support lowest level under Keir Starmer

“He’s taking the argument to his opponents, he’s making the case for Scotland and, frankly, he has got the focus that other politicians haven’t got – which is on the recovery in the middle of a pandemic.”

Sir Keir added Labour is “fighting for every vote in Scotland”.

But the Scottish Conservatives have seized on Sir Keir’s comments on an independence referendum and his refusal to categorically rule out a repeat of the 2014 vote.

Scottish Conservative candidate for Glasgow, Annie Wells, said: “In the last 48 hours, both the UK and Scottish Labour leaders have refused to clearly say no, there shouldn’t be another referendum.

“Keir Starmer has again refused to rule out stopping another divisive independence referendum.”

She added: “When Nicola Sturgeon demands indyref2, and she absolutely will if she wins a majority, it looks like Labour will back down.

“This is more proof that Labour cannot be trusted to stand up to the SNP and stop another referendum. They are more interested in cosying up to the SNP than opposing them.”