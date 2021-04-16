Andrew Neil's GB News has announced that television presenter, archaeologist, author and journalist Neil Oliver is the latest addition to the team.

Oliver, who is "hugely excited" for the move, claims debate in the UK has been "stifled for so long that GB News feels like opening a window and letting in some fresh air."

In a statement from the news channel, it was revealed that Oliver is to host a weekly current affairs and interview programme focusing on the people "from all walks of life who make Britain great."

Born in Renfrew, Scotland, Oliver is best known as the presenter of many BBC documentary series including A History of Scotland, A History of Ancient Britain, A History of Celtic Britain, Vikings and Coast.

He is also a qualified archaeologist whose fieldwork has covered everything from the early Stone Age in Scotland to World War II coastal fortifications in Kent and Northern France.

His books include A History of Ancient Britain, The Story of British ISles in 100 Places and the historical novel Master of Shadows.

His journalism has appeared in The Herald, as well as The Scotsman, The Edinburgh Evening News and others.

He was president of the National Trust of Scotland until last years and is patron of the Association of Lighthouse Keepers.

Oliver said: "My career has always been driven by my fascination about people, whether it's trying to understand ancient people through archaeology or living ones through journalism."

He added: "Debate in this country has been stifled for so long that GB News feels like opening a window and letting some fresh air, fresh perspectives and fresh voices.

"I never imagined my career would take this turn but I'm hugely excited that it has."