Argyll firefighters battled a wildfire for 15 hours after a hillside in Oban was engulfed by flames last night.

The grass fire broke out on a hillside near Longsdale Crescent and fire crews were alerted at 3.32pm.

Four appliances were deployed with help from firecrews from Inveraray.

The fire continued to burn into the evening and throughout the night, but firefighters were forced to suspend operations during dark hours.

Residents watched from across the town as flames raged dangerously close to the McCaig’s Tower.

The fire service confirmed crews returned to the hillside "at first light" this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We attended a grass fire near to Longsdale Crescent in Oban. The initial call came in at 3.32pm.

"We had four appliances in attendance. The fire is now totally extinguished.”

On Tuesday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had issued a warning of “very high – extreme risk of wildfire”, which was in place across North-East, East and Central Scotland until Saturday.

Senior Officer Bruce Farquharson said: ‘We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

WalkHighlands, which provides information for walkers adventuring in Scotland’s outdoors, urged people not to use fires or disposable barbecues when camping.

There's an extreme high fire risk in much of Scotland right now.

Despite pics you may see, real wildcamping does NOT include a fire, nor a disposable barbecue; they set peat soils alight even when u think extinguished & it's impossible to leave no trace. Use stoves for cooking! pic.twitter.com/y9NInAs5pC — walkhighlands (@walkhighlands) April 15, 2021

Yesterday, another large grass fire broke out near Brodick on the Isle of Arran.