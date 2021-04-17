A topless protester ran in front of a crowd near Windsor Castle following the minute’s silence for the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Press Association reports that a woman ran onto the road shouting “save the planet” after the crowd began clapping following the silence.

She jumped onto a statue of Queen Victoria before police officers removed her from the scene on Castle Hill.

According to witnesses, officers were seen leading a woman away from Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel.

The Queen and her family have gathered to say farewell to Philip, who died peacefully just over a week ago at Windsor Castle and was hailed as the “grandfather” of the country by his son the Duke of York.

As the funeral began the nation came to a halt to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the duke who died a few months short of his 100th birthday.

Philip’s coffin was carried on a custom-built Land Rover Defender hearse designed by the duke and modified over 16 years.

In a statement posted just after the minute of silence at 3pm, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award wrote on Instagram: “Thank you, Your Royal Highness, for the incredible legacy you leave through (the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award), empowering young people across the world with the skills, confidence and resilience to make the most of life and make a difference to the world around them.”