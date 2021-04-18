After President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops and a failing peace process Afghanistan stands a perilous point. Foreign Editor David Pratt who has reported on the country’s conflicts for 40 years takes stock of what might happen next



It was a godforsaken place. One of those seemingly forgotten outposts which, if it had been in the Vietnam War, would be worthy of a scene from the movie Apocalypse Now.

Clinging to a steep craggy mountainside, combat outpost Najil in the Alishang Valley in Afghanistan’s Laghman Province had frequently been attacked by the Taliban.

Crouched opposite me in the US Black Hawk medevac helicopter that day was flight medic Sergeant Nate Whorton, who from the second we touched down had gestured for me to stay on board.

It was crew chief Tom Gifford, a burly taciturn Californian who jumped from the Black Hawk’s door, keeping watch, and tracking the surrounding hillside with his M4 carbine rifle at the ready. All the time while on the ground, the helicopter’s engines were kept running for a fast getaway.

Seconds later, two other US soldiers from the post slid our patient’s stretcher on board and Whorton went to work on the gunshot wounds to the man’s neck and stomach as the Black Hawk slewed skywards.

It was only once back at our airfield HQ, near the city of Jalalabad, that the crew told me that the wounded man who lay bleeding on the stretcher a short while before had been Afghan, a suspected “bad guy” as US soldiers sometimes called Taliban fighters.

Here in one cameo snapshot was the madness of the war in Afghanistan. A place where one moment US soldiers and Taliban fighters were trying to kill each other and the next an American medevac crew were risking their life to save a wounded enemy fighter.

On hearing President Joe Biden announce last week that he was withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan, I couldn’t help thinking about those surreal moments like that day back in 2009 and many others like it during the 40 years that I’ve covered Afghanistan’s seemingly endless conflicts.

One of America’s “forever wars” was how Biden had dubbed his country’s 20-year engagement in Afghanistan, its longest war in modern times. Ordinary Afghans could be forgiven for scoffing at such an “American” epithet, given that for them this current war is but only one of many in recent decades.

Terrible suffering

FOR those of us outside looking on, we too often think only of Afghanistan’s terrible suffering in terms of the ongoing war against the Taliban. We forget that before this, in the 1990s, the country was torn apart by a bitter factional civil war which itself brewed over from an even earlier conflict, that against the Soviet occupation in the 1980s.

Should anyone have forgotten during these past 20 years why America went to Afghanistan in the first place, it invaded in 2001 to oust the Taliban, who were providing sanctuary for Osama bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 9/11 attacks.

Bin Laden has been dead for a decade now and while al-Qaeda still has pockets in Afghanistan, and still co-operates with the Taliban – despite Taliban assurances to the contrary – the US intelligence community believes the group is no longer able to pose a credible threat to the US homeland.

Now, exactly 20 years to the day after those attacks on the US that triggered the “war on terror” and the invasion and occupation that has cost an eyewatering trillions of dollars, America will remove its “boots on the ground” leaving Afghanistan and its people to an uncertain fate.

“Three hours and they could be right here in Kabul, in fact many are already operating in covert groups in the city as you know, David,” one Afghan friend reminded me of the Taliban’s omnipresence around the capital when I was last there just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the insurgents have stepped up their deliberate targeting of local journalists, particularly women, as well as rights activists and civil society leaders. More than 1,700 civilians were killed or wounded in attacks during the first three months of 2021, up 23 per cent from the same period last year, according to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The violence runs in tandem with negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban, heightening concerns about preserving freedom of expression and women’s rights in any peace settlement.