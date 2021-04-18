SNP MPs at Westminster have no ideas and no strong desire for independence, two of their former colleagues have claimed, and insist the “time is now” for a constitutional break-up.

Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey blasted some members of their old party and said they have spent more time “planning for COP26 attendance” than they have for another referendum.

The pair, who left the SNP last month to join Alex Salmond’s Alba party, said that they did so as a result of frustrations with the SNP Westminster group, their cosy relationship with the Westminster establishment, and their apparent lack of commitment to securing independence.

Mr MacAskill, Alba MP for East Lothian, said: “There’s more planning ongoing in the group, as far as I can see, for COP26 attendance than there is for a referendum.

“Discussions began when I went to the first group meeting, raising issues such as what are we going to do to address the border, which is now the biggest issue rather than perhaps sterling. I’ve heard nothing further, heard nothing on that.

“My reason for leaving the SNP has been to do with exit strategy and independence … there is just very little in the Westminster group. I have friends there who will remain friends so I’m not going to be overly critical, I just disagree with the strategy which is why I’ve chosen to join Alba.”

The former Scottish Government justice secretary also cast doubt on the party’s wider plan, saying there is “simply no strategy” for independence.

READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: Post-covid cost cutting will wreck SNP spending plans ... and possibly the union

He said: “The time is now, the British state is at its weakest. The need has never been higher because of the challenges that we face coming out of coronavirus, the effect on the economy ... The impact that will have on those who are already suffering austerity.

“There simply is no strategy. I have yet to see one in this new SNP.”

Mr MacAskill also rubbished the party’s independence “task force” announced by depute leader Keith Brown in January.

Former MSP Marco Biagi was appointed as its campaign strategist, with the intention of the unit to “fire up” the Yes movement.

However, Mr MacAskill said it was not all it had been presented as, adding: “Without giving away secrets of meetings, both Neale and I attended a meeting in which Marco Biagi was present about the establishment of a task force. It seems to me there is no task force for independence.

"There is one guy commissioning opinion polling. There is no strategy being conducted by the SNP leadership, and the Yes movement and huge swathes of the SNP are crying out for action.”

Mr Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, was readmitted to the party after a six-month suspension, an apology and an agreement to take a re-education course.

He said: “I had a very challenging introduction to the party and to the wider Yes movement.

“I have to think about the impact of speaking out on my family. What happened to me in November was incredibly damaging to my family, and very upsetting.

“I was really thinking about how I choose my moment, and the Wednesday before I was announced [as an Alba candidate], that group meeting was the final straw for me.

“That is the culture that exists and, and if you can’t ask that question without the kind of response I received, that doesn’t feel good.

“When we talked about tactics with Jacob Rees-Mogg, he’s referred to as ‘Jacob’. That is not what I’m here for, this is not what I stood for, playing the game with Jacob Rees-Mogg.”

The pair of MPs agreed that if they were to be elected to Holyrood in May, having a dual mandate would be beneficial for their fight for independence, and for their constituents.

They have also planned to donate the additional salary payments to causes in their constituencies such as food banks.

Asked if they were surprised that more of their SNP MP colleagues had not joined them in the Alba party, Mr MacAskill said it was “early days” and hinted that he was expecting others to move.

He said: “We’ll see what happens. I think a lot of people are waiting to see what the SNP does, but it’s an individual decision. I was happy to make it and I’ve got no regrets whatsoever. I feel happy and at home and more and more people are coming across on a daily basis.

READ MORE: Tom Gordon: Something doesn't smell right about the Alba Party

“As for elected representatives, there’s complexities there because of staff and family. That’s for each individual, but I’m delighted that there’s the two of us and all I’m sure in coming times there’ll be more.”

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown MSP said: “Support for independence has continued to increase under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership. Casting both votes SNP on 6th May is the only guaranteed way to re-elect Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister, secure a strong, fair and green recovery from Covid, and put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands with a post-pandemic independence referendum.”