There have been 211 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period. 

Of the 15,097 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 1.6% of these were positive

Yesterday, 210 new cases were reported, with 2 new deaths. 

2,733,387 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 715,714 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 10,844 people were vaccinated in Scotland.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase two of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.

Today, Nicola Sturgeon urged the UK Government and other devolved administrations to commit to starting a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic this year.