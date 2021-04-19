The first episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast is now LIVE across all major streaming sites.

“The Brian Taylor Podcast” is bringing listeners the latest in Scottish politics every week, with discussion, analysis and updates from the heart of the country’s political debate.

The first episode with Douglas Ross is now live, with the conversation covering the economy, public spending, Mr Ross’ leadership – and why Jackson Carlaw was axed as leader.

How can I listen?

Don't worry, there are a few ways you can listen to the first episode.

Apple Podcasts

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts - if you have an iPhone, iPad, Macbook or another Apple product, download the Apple Podcasts app.

Either click the button above or click this link to be directed straight to our podcast home and get the latest episode.

Make sure you hit the subscribe button and be instantly notified whenever we publish a new episode.

Spotify

This podcast is also available on Spotify. This can be accessed via all devices, either through the Spotify app or the web player.

Click this link to head straight to our homepage on Spotify and get the latest episode.

And make sure you follow the show and add us to your library - that way, you'll never miss an episode, and will get notified when there's a new show available.

Amazon Music

Great news for smart speaker owners - we're bringing you The Brian Taylor Podcast straight to Amazon music.

This means you can access it on your Amazon Alexa speaker or any other Amazon device.

Follow the podcast here.

Acast

If you don't have Apple Podcasts or Spotify, don't worry. There's still a way to hear Brian's unrivalled political chatter.

You can listen on the Acast player here.