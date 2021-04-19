A popular Scottish wedding venue has announced plans to launch self-catering lodges on its grounds, to capitalise on the predicted Summer staycation boom.

Construction is underway at Cornhill Castle in Biggar to create seven lodges, which aim to add a "luxurious and versatile staycation offering" to the Manorview portfolio and create additional hotel capacity for wedding parties.

Set beside the banks of the River Clyde, each lodge will be designed in a heritage style to mirror the look and feel of the castle rooms, featuring chesterfield sofas, stag head chandeliers and "luxurious fixtures and finishes" throughout.

Each lodge will sleep up to 4 and includes private decking areas with hot tubs and panoramic views of the Scottish countryside.

READ MORE: Construction underway to build new Scottish golf course designed by championship legend

Carlton Graham, Operations Director at Manorview Hotels said: “As the staycation market sets to boom for Summer 2021 we are delighted to be able to launch our new luxury lodges.

"We have been planning the development for some time and we are confident now is the perfect time to add to our offering at Cornhill.

"The hotel has previously been traditionally used as a wedding venue but we are anticipating a big demand from the short break market.

READ MORE: Work starts on Hillhead Rolls-Royce re-development

"With so much uncertainty around international travel we know brits are looking for staycation options closer to home and our new lodges tick all of the boxes for those looking for luxury lodge accommodation in a stunning setting.

“By increasing our capacity for overnight accommodation on site we can also increase residential guests numbers for weddings as well as offer flexible room options for events and small celebrations.”

The lodges are available to book now from 14 June 2021 and you can book online