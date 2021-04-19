Some 130,000 green jobs could be created in Scotland in the next two years if the government invests in key areas including care work and renewable energy.

That is the view of Green New Deal UK which has produced an analysis that says it is enough to replace every job lost from Covid-19 and more.

The non-profit group committed to social, economic and climate justice said the jobs would be created in every region of Scotland, and would "rebuild our communities and create a greener Scotland".

It said that ahead of the Scottish Parliament election, environment groups, trade Unions, care workers and health workers are coming together to demand all parties commit to investing in these key sectors and delivering the good green jobs needed to simultaneously rebuild from the pandemic, restore nature and tackle the climate crisis.

Data compiled by Green New Deal UK says that 60,000 jobs could be created in care work, looking after people in our communities.

A further 62,000 jobs could be created in building the green infrastructure needed to reduce climate emissions, including in renewable energy, improving the energy efficiency of our homes and sustainable transport. Alongside areas such as renewable energy, public transport and digital infrastructure, the research includes jobs in the care sector as an example of low carbon jobs.

The group said that the need for more carers is set to increase significantly as our population gets older, while care work as a sector has a very low impact on the planet compared to others.

It said that by improving and increasing jobs in care campaigners believe "we are setting people up with sustainable and secure work for the long term".

Hannah Martin, co-director at Green New Deal UK said: "We need to broaden our understanding of what makes a job green. A truly green economy is so much more than wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles - it is an army of retrofitters, carers, bike couriers and teachers, up and down the country, all working towards transforming our economy. Without a doubt, it is workers that have shouldered the greatest suffering during the pandemic. So now it is crucial that we put those workers at the heart of our recovery with a Green New Deal."

It comes as the Scottish Green said thethe party's plans for a green recovery will create rural jobs across Scotland.

Proposals for reforestation and restoring peatlands would directly create 1,129 jobs, the party said.

READ MORE: The costed £175bn green revolution for Scotland that creates 100,000 jobs and pays for itself

Meanwhile, a £150 million nature restoration fund to restore key habitats such as wetlands, rivers and coastlines would create a further 428 jobs.

Susanne Napier, care worker and Unite care sector shop steward said: “The data shows that 60,000 care jobs could be created across Scotland but the people who work in the care sector are undervalued and overworked, with many leaving the sector rather than looking to join.

“The pandemic has shown that care sector workers provide a vital service in looking after some of Scotland’s most vulnerable people and planning for the future has to happen now. There are already over 200,000 workers in the sector and we believe that any future National Care Service must put green jobs at it’s heart.”

Ryan Morrison, just transition campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland added: “The election comes at a critical time, with MSPs elected in May being tasked with rebuilding from the impacts of coronavirus, as well as delivering the transformative action needed to create green jobs that will drive down climate emissions.

“The next Scottish Parliament must put people and climate action at the heart of decisions they make about the economy. Thousands of green jobs can be created by making bus travel free for everyone, scaling up renewable energy whilst ensuring that people in Scotland are reaping the benefits, and planning for a fair transition away from fossil fuels."

Additional research from nature conservation charities has shown the potential for up to 7,000 further green jobs in Scotland, focused on recovering Scotland’s nature. Jobs in activities like planting native woodlands, restoring peatlands, deer control and a farming advisory service, would tackle the nature and climate emergency and provide many other benefits to people such as improving our health and wellbeing.

Isobel Mercer, senior policy officer at RSPB Scotland, said: “There is huge potential for the nature sector to grow and contribute thousands of jobs as part of Scotland’s green recovery. Lockdown has shown many people the importance of nature for our health and wellbeing, but nature is in trouble and access to nature is unequal.

"We need urgent investment in nature’s recovery and thriving nature to be at the heart of Scotland’s economy. The good news is that investing in just five key areas of nature’s recovery would create up to 7,000 jobs - unlocking this potential and scaling up action on the nature crisis must be an immediate priority of the next Scottish Parliament.”

In September, the Scottish Government announced funding worth £1.6 billion to directly support up to 5,000 jobs and tackle fuel poverty.

It is part of the government’s enhanced Green New Deal, which aims to transform the energy efficiency and heat of buildings and rapidly accelerate decarbonisation.

It is investing an additional £500 million in Scotland’s natural economy, including £150 million to help deliver a 50% increase in woodland creation by 2024 and an extra £150 million for flood risk management.

The government previously also announced a £100 million Green Jobs Fund and £1.4 billion for low carbon projects as part of this year’s Programme for Government (PfG).