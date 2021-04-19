HALF of the UK public think the SNP should be allowed to hold another independence referendum if they win a majority of seats at the Holyrood election, a new poll has found.

Ipsos MORI found 51 per cent of people think the UK Government should allow the SNP to hold a referendum within the next five years.

In Scotland, this rises to 56% and in Northern Ireland 66%, but in England and Wales it stands at 51%.

Elsewhere, more than half (53%) think the UK will not exist in its current form in a decade.

The Ipsos Mori poll found that almost two-thirds of 2019 UK Labour voters think there should be a referendum if the SNP win a majority.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, said: "The Scottish Parliament elections on May 6 look set to be a critical point in the future of the union.

"Should the Scottish National Party win a majority of seats, as looks likely if current levels of support hold, it will be much more difficult for the UK Government to refuse a second referendum on independence.

"And these figures suggest that on balance, the UK public are on board with that course of action – more believe that the UK Government should allow a second referendum in the event of a SNP majority than say it should not."

The poll found 50% of the UK public would prefer Scotland to vote against independence, while 17% would prefer it to vote for independence.

A total of 28% said they don't mind either way.

In Scotland, 46% said they would prefer Scotland to vote against leaving the UK, while 45% would prefer a vote for independence.

Ipsos MORI interviewed 8,558 people over 16 in the UK between April 1 and 7.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: "Not only does this poll show that Boris Johnson cannot continue to stand in the way of the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland it also shows how out of touch Keir Starmer is with his own party voters as well as members.

"Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer's opposition is becoming increasingly untenable; they cannot continue to deny the people of Scotland their democratic wishes if they choose it.

"Each of the four nations of the UK are united in recognising the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland, but Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer continue to be at odds with the rest of the country."