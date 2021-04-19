More than 230 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 232 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Sunday, a increase of 21 on the day before..
READ MORE: Virus variant identified in India could ‘catch out’ the vulnerable – expert
No additional deaths of people who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days have been registered, though numbers on Monday are generally lower as registry offices are closed at the weekend.
This means the death toll under the Scottish Government's measure remains 7,642.
The figures were released by the Scottish Government. Due to rules surrounding the ongoing Scottish parliament election campaigns, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing.
The test positivity rate was 2.5 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
READ MORE: Sturgeon urges rest of the UK to commit to starting Covid inquiry this year
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,747,694 first doses, while 757,115 have received a second.
A total of 104 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 14 of them in intensive care.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.