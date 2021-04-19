STAFF at the Liberal Democrat's Scottish headquarters have been left shaken after an attack this morning.

A brick was lobbed at the office on Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, earlier today while staffers were inside working.

A pane of glass was smashed but nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

The Herald understands that several employees followed the person thought to have thrown the brick, before flagging down passing police officers to help.

Alistair Carmichael, the Scottish Lib Dems campaign chairman and MP for Orkney and Shetland, said he was "dismayed" by the incident.

He said: "This morning a brick was thrown through the window of our HQ in Edinburgh. Fortunately no one was hurt but it could have been very different and our staff are understandably shaken by this.

"I'm dismayed that this kind of behaviour seems to have taken root in Scotland. Political campaigning should be about the clash of ideas, not about acts of violence."

He added: "I would like to thank Police Scotland for their work in detaining a suspect.

"I also want to thank all our party staff who have been affected by this incident but who continue to give their all in delivering our campaign in this election.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Monday, 19 April, we received a report of vandalism at a premises on Clifton Terrace in Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”