A GROUP of MPs are calling for an inquiry into the Prime Minister’s “failure to be honest” and have written to the Commons speaker about their concerns.

Green MP Caroline Lucas, the SNP’s Ian Blackford and the leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and the Alliance Party wrote to speaker Lindsay Hoyle today citing six examples of where they claim Boris Johnson has given misleading information to MPs.

They have asked that the Speaker Hoyle allow MPs to vote on holding an inquiry into the Prime Minister’s claims.

Among the examples of misleading information provided by Mr Johnson, the MPs cite the PM “falsely saying the number of families living in poverty had been cut by 400,000 since 2010, falsely saying Bridgend was going to be a battery manufacturing centre and saying Covid-related contracts had been published when they had not.”

Caroline Lucas MP organised the joint letter to Lindsay Hoyle

They referred to Mr Johnson “saying the economy had grown by 73% under the Conservatives, when the figure covered the period since 1990 (including Labour’s term in office); saying CO2 emissions had been cut by 42% since 2010, when the real figure was by 38% since 1990 and saying the nurses’ bursary had been restored, when the replacement arrangement is less generous”.

They wrote to Speaker Hoyle about their “deep concerns” and added: “This is not a question of occasional inaccuracies or a misleading use of figures: it is a consistent failure to be honest with the facts, or to correct wrong information at the earliest opportunity when misleading information is given. This, we believe, amounts to a contempt of the house.”

The MPs want the committee of privileges to investigate Mr Johnson as they do not see any other way to complain about their concerns. For the committee to launch an inquiry, it must have the approval of MPs and it is up to the House of Commons speaker whether to allow a debate on a motion for it to be held.

Although a vote would be unlikely to be successful given the Tory majority, if a debate on the subject went ahead it would likely be embarrassing for the Prime Minister.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Mr Blackford said: "Boris Johnson has continued to spout inaccurate statements with a disregard to both Parliament and the public.



"There has been no attempt from the Prime Minister to correct any inaccuracies and this consistent failure to be honest damages both the reputation of Parliament and our wider political discourse.



"Politicians must be held to the highest standards and the Prime Minister must be held accountable."

The Speaker’s office said it would not comment on private correspondence with MPs.

A government spokesman said: “The Prime Minister follows the ministerial code.”