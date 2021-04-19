More than 30 firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Debenhams on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.
No injuries have been reported after emergency services were alerted to flames on the ground floor of the store shortly before 1.30pm on Monday, said authorities.
Images on social media showed the city centre road cordoned off as eight fire engines and an aerial appliance were deployed to the scene.
Edinburgh Trams said some services were temporarily suspended and images show several buses stationary on Princes Street.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm today, Monday April 19, to reports of a fire in the ground floor of Debenhams on Princes Street Edinburgh.
“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene."
The spokesman added: “Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building where the fire was found to be within the ground and lower ground floor and a further four appliances were mobilised.
“No casualties have been reported. Crews remain on the scene and are expected to do so for some time as they work to make the area safe and extinguish the fire.”
