PUB and restaurant owners are furious that "bombshell" guidance over social distancing indicates that they need to have 11 foot long tables.

The Scottish Hospitality Group has described new guidance as a "farce" and that information coming from Scottish Government had been "confusing".

The sector had expected that 1m (3ft) social distancing would apply between tables when it reopens next Monday.

The proposals state people from different households will now have to observe social distancing at tables.

Concerns have been raised over official diagrams circulating that show that tables would have to be a minimum of 3.5m by 2m to sit six.

South of the border people can now visit bars and restaurants outdoors but must either follow the rule of six - meaning six people from many different households can now meet up outside - or be in a group of any size with no more than two households present. Tables must be socially distanced.

Carina Contini, co-owner of Cantini restaurants in Edinburgh who is one of those concerned about the guidance said there is not a restaurant supplier in the country that makes tables that are 3.5m long.

The government said it had worked with industry and unions to ensure its guidance was "evidence-based, fair and ethical, clear and realistic".

Stephen Montgomery, SHG spokesman and owner of the Townhead Hotel in Lockerbie said there was confusion over over what is required with hospitality due to re-open in Scotland on April 26.

He said the SHG were waiting on clarification from Scottish Government over the regulations over social distancing.

"The bombshell is that the communications on this have not been great," he said. "The official document has caused fears that the social distancing has been extended because they have a table that shows a 3.5m table that is required for six people. "Nobody has a table of that size. I have to put six tables together to meet the requirements for six people from six different households. There is all the panic of trying to source tables.

"People are becoming scared now, because we are six days to opening up.

"We are getting so desperate right now. It is so confusing. The crux is it is not workable and not viable."

It comes as Scotland's night-time industry said it was "on the brink of collapse" with 24,000 jobs at risk in an "impending unemployment tsunsami" due to continuing restrictions as the Covid lockdown is eased.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has claimed that the majority of night time businesses could permanently close within weeks after running out of money to pay furlough contributions and fixed costs.

Concern has come about rising debts and concerns over a lack of action to support bars, pubs, nightclubs, live music venues, festivals and businesses in their supply chain.

The official diagram that has circulated the industry

The NTIA said the Scottish Government's latest Strategic Framework update on Friday, confirmed businesses will be subject to the “commercially unviable levels system of restrictions” despite financial support being withdrawn by the end of April.

From Monday, when all of Scotland will move to Level 3 restrictions, pubs and restaurants can serve alcohol to groups of up to six people from six households outdoors until 10pm.

Groups of six from two households can meet inside a venue until 8pm, but alcohol cannot be served.

Ms Contini said she was feeling "really optimistic" until the new guidance was published on Friday which makes it "an absolutely impossibility in terms of reopening".

"The bookings that we have already got we will have to phone up and say 'I'm sorry we can't honour your booking because we can't host this level of capacity'," she said.

Ms Contini said she would also have to let down suppliers and her staff.

She added: "It is absolutely going to be crippling for the sector."

She said the rules were completely impractical.

"If I was catering for six people at a table, I would have to have a table that is 3.5m (11ft) long," she said.

"Elderly couples who may be hard of hearing are going to have to FaceTime themselves over lunch because the distance is so far away.

"These regulations are now more harmful, more dangerous to our business than Covid itself."

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said the guidance was draft and added: "I imagine the reason the 1m requirement between different household members is in place is to provide additional protection but the government has to balance up additional harms at the moment."

The Scottish government said the draft guidance "may be amended subject to comments received to take into account engagement with stakeholders."

A spokesman added: "The requirement to physical distance has been established for some time and businesses are already following existing sectoral advice on this. The draft guidance builds on that but does not introduce significant change."

He added that it would help businesses due to open next week do so "as safely as possible" and provided guidance on how business owners could calculate maximum capacity on their premises.

Two weeks ago the SHG, which represents 200 businesses across Scotland had said legal action was on the cards if ministers did not improve the trading times allowed under more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

They feared that as it stands pubs and restaurants will go to the wall, because the current plans to ease hospitality lockdown from April 26 is "unviable."

The NTIA says that the 10pm curfew, was "devastating" for its members as most of the revenue is made after this time.

A survey by the NTIA members found that average debt from the pandemic was around £150,000 or more for each premises or business and that businesses were facing an "imminent cash flow crunch".

Their research also found that less than a quarter of the premises have licensed outdoor areas with the vast majority of businesses months behind in mortgage or rent payments.

NTIA said fewer than a third have been able to trade at sustainable level at any point in the last year and almost all cannot reopen or trade viably while social distancing remains.

It said that cash reserves have been depleted, and more borrowing is now impossible with no guaranteed opening dates.

"Businesses are rapidly running out of cash to pay their fixed costs and furlough contributions," said the NTIA.

"Business insolvencies and mass job losses are now inevitable within weeks unless the Scottish Government acts urgently.

The survey also found that around 85% of night time businesses say they will not survive if social distancing and activity restrictions continue for most of this year It also found that 98% of businesses in this sector say Scottish Government support has not been enough to ensure its survival.

The NTIA said it had written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier this month highlighting the issues and requesting immediate crisis talks. But it said that it wsas "disappointing" that it was yet to have a response.