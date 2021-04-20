NICOLA Sturgeon is to give further details on the easing of lockdown measures in Scotland as the country reaches a significant stage in its route map out of the pandemic.

The First Minister is to address the nation later today, and is expected to confirm and outline further details of how and when restrictions can be lifted across Scotland.

It is thought that Ms Sturgeon will confirm changes scheduled to go ahead from April 26 - including the reopening of non-essential retail, gyms and indoor sporting facilities, as well as beer gardens, restaurants and cafes.

It is expected that non-essential travel between Scotland, England and Wales could also be on the agenda.

What steps have already been taken?





In March, all primary pupils returned to full time teaching and secondary schools on a blended basis, with senior pupils going back to class full time over this and next week.

Communal worship also returned last month, with congregations capped at 50 people.

On April 2, the “stay at home” order changed to “stay local”, allowing travel within a local authority area for non-essential purposes.

Hairdressers and barbers opened in Scotland for pre-booked appointments on April 5.

Click-and-collect shopping also resumed, and homeware shops and garden centres began welcoming back customers.

Outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year also returned.

From April 16, people have been able to leave their local authority area for the purposes of socialising, recreation or exercise, though travel between the mainland and some islands is not permitted.

Rules on gatherings have also been relaxed, with six adults from up to six households able to meet up outside.

What is currently expected from April 26?





Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place, such as a cafe or restaurant.

Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors – but without alcohol – and 10pm outdoors where alcohol is allowed to be consumed.

Gyms can open for individual exercise.

All shops, stores and close contact services can open.

Tourist accommodation can open with restrictions in place.

Driving lessons and tests can resume.

Funerals and weddings including post-funeral events and receptions can take place with up to 50 people, but no alcohol may be served.

Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open.

Travel will also be allowed on this date to other parts of Britain, with reviews planned on journeys to Northern Ireland and the Republic.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's update and where can I watch it?





The First Minister is expected to address the nation at around 12pm.

Coverage will be screened live on the Scottish Government's twitter account.

It will also be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer.