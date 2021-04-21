US President Joe Biden has welcomed the conviction of Derek Chauvin, calling it a "moment of significant change" after the white former police officer was found guilty of murdering 46-year-old black man George Floyd.

Mr Floyd was killed last May when Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Mr Floyd was unarmed.

The case triggered worldwide protests, violence and a subsequent reexamination of racism and policing in the US.

The jury took just over 10 hours to consider charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Second-degree murder, the most serious charge, carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Now, Mr Biden has said Mr Floyd's death was "a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world" to see systemic racism.

"It's not enough", he added. "We can't stop here. We're going to deliver real change and reform.

"We can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen again."

Crowds outside the Minneapolis court building erupted into cheers after the conviction was announced.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Biden and vice president Kamala Harris spoke to Mr Floyd's family.

Mr Biden went on: "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now God there is some justice."

However, he also said such a verdict is "much too rare".

The jury's decision has been hailed by leaders, celebrities and other public figures across the world.

Former president Barack Obama said on Twitter: "Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more.

"Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

Oprah Winfrey said it made her emotional in ways she "didn't expect" and cried "tears of joy."

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman posted: "A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice."

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a white man, wrote on Twitter that Mr Floyd "would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change".

Welcoming the verdict, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" by Mr Floyd's death.

I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict.



Video footage of Mr Floyd's death on 25 May 2020 showing him telling officers he could not breathe, sparked a wave of anti-racism protests across the world.