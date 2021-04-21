ALEX Salmond has vowed his new Alba Party will pile pressure on the Scottish Government to "get a move on" when it comes to independence.

In a swipe at the SNP, the former first minister said the party is offering "more courage, and less caution".

The former first minister made the comments as he unveiled the party's manifesto ahead of the Holyrood election on May 6.

It pledges to be "the independence movement's voice in parliament to make sure that no more cans are kicked down the road".

It adds: "We will work with all political parties showing the urgency that is necessary but we will exert intense pressure on any which do not."

In an online speech, Mr Salmond said Alba MSPs will lay a motion before the Scottish Parliament to immediately begin independence negotiations with Whitehall.

He said: "That is the sense of urgency we intend to inject into the independence debate.

"And we'll do that every day we're in parliament, pressuring a pro-independence Scottish Government to get a move on, and holding it to account if it doesn't."

However, he said this does not mean Alba is a single-issue party.

He added: "Over 5,000 people have now joined Alba because they want to see something new in Holyrood. More courage, and less caution.

"Alba offers a strategy for independence, an economic recovery programme which meets the scale of the post-Covid economic tsunami which we're about to face, and a representation of the case for independence to meet the modern world."

He added: "Alba aren't standing to become a government.

"We're standing to be in a position to push the government further than they would otherwise go."

Alba has 32 candidates standing across Scotland on the regional list ballot, and hopes to create a pro-independence "supermajority".

It says a new Scottish currency should be introduced at an early date following independence, with sterling still used as a "dual currency" over a period of time.

The party argues Scotland should join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and through this the European Economic Area, while maintaining the common travel area and potentially a customs union with the rest of the UK.

It says this would serve as either an interim position from which to negotiate EU membership or a long-term proposal, depending on the view of the Scottish people.

It proposes a written constitution for an independent Scotland.

Alba also advocates setting up a new independence commission to build "a robust and fully-formed plan for how an independence Scotland will be built".

This would report to a special committee of the Scottish Parliament and a convention of all Scottish parliamentarians.

The party also argues for reform of Holyrood, including creating a second "Citizens’ Chamber", which it says could sit in the old Royal High School building on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

Elsewhere, it pledges to mobilise capital through the Scottish National Investment Bank to finance socially rented housing and other key infrastructure projects.

It also advocates the "introduction of a development land tax in Scotland, with carefully-calibrated exemptions to protect Scotland's farming community but aimed at bringing assets, currently hoarded, into productive use".

Other policies include the creation of a Scottish National Renewables Corporation to finance the transition from a carbon-based economy.

Alba also backs free school breakfasts and lunches for nursery, primary and secondary pupils.