IF you are feeling at all anxious about emerging from the lockdown cocoon, don’t worry - Gwyneth Paltrow is on hand with an array of tips to “spring forward” into post-pandemic life.

What’s Gwyneth saying?

The American actress, who won an Academy Award for her role in Shakespeare In Love in 1998, has her own lifestyle company Goop which she launched in 2008, telling subscribers to her newsletter her aim was to encourage them to "nourish the inner aspect”.

It’s been controversial at times?

Her company - which now encompasses a podcast, a Netflix documentary series and its own range of products, including skincare and clothes - has made headlines for promoting treatments such as coffee enemas and vaginal steaming, both of which sparked warnings from medical experts not to engage in.

And now?

In her latest blog, the 48-year-old mother-of-two said she is "experiencing a little spring fever" as the world is "starting to step (cautiously) out of the small bubbles we've confined ourselves to for over a year”.

Her advice?

Paltrow, who was says she has suffered from some long Covid-19 symptoms, recommends a variety of products and practices, including relaxing on a $1,049 gemstone heat therapy mat. She says: “My ongoing obsession with this heated gemstone mat is definitely going to continue - it combines heated stones, far-infrared light, red light and negative ions together into this amazing treatment.”

What else?

The star recommends trousers “that have to feel like sweatpants” and her choice is her own label’s $495 linen trousers, as well as her label’s $145 plain white T-shirt and regular use of her $52 skin treatment Glow Lotion.

She wants to help “elevate” your vegetables?

Among the products she recommends for springing forward are $50 mugs from New York store Roman and Williams Guild, saying, “Those Japanese mugs just make anything you drink out of feel (and taste) so special”, adding that their $160 teak platter “elevates even the simplest cut vegetables”.

She’s excited about socialising?

Paltrow says "it’s exhilarating to find myself able to throw a dinner party for a small group of friends in the backyard”, and guests can expect not only elevated veg, but cherry blossom branches in $98 vases decorating the table.

However?

The Iron Man actress has been following a programme of "metabolic flexibility" and "intuitive fasting" and is still on a "paleo-based" meal plan - paleo diets are rich in fruits, nuts and seeds, so not sure what the meal would be exactly.

But she does recommend a little treat?

Paltrow has "started sipping the occasional Patrón after dinner"; Patrón being a tequila that is 0% additive free, saying she opts to indulge using diamond glasses from British designer Richard Brendon at $144 each.

To be fair?

If you splash out on all her recommendations you will likely benefit from a couple of shots. You can get a bottle of Patrón for around $7,500 but it does have cheaper versions starting at $50.