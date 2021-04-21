London Bridge station has reopened after being evacuated following reports of a suspicious item. 

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station at 12.33pm following reports of a suspicious item but the station has since reopened. 

A statement from the force read: "Officers were called to London Bridge station at 12.33pm today following reports of a suspicious item on board a train. The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item. Thank you for your patience while we respond."

A BTP spokesman said: "Specialist officers assessed the item and it was deemed to be non suspicious. The station has now reopened as a result."