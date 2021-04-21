There have been 273 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
The latest figures from the Scottish Government show there has been 1 death in the same period.
107 people are currently in hospital with Covid with 14 in intensive care.
Yesterday, 178 new cases were reported, with 2 new deaths.
2,752,575 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 847,655 have received their second dose
2,572 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccination yesterday.
A first dose has now been given to 60% of the adult population in Scotland.
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase two of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
