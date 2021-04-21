TRADE union bosses have backed Indyref2 being held if the Scottish public elects a pro-independence majority of MSPs next month.

The STUC congress has voted in favour of a motion stating that Holyrood should have the power to hold a referendum on Scotland’s future and should not need the consent of Boris Johnson and the UK Government.

The motion also states that the UK Government should not resist a second vote if a majority of pro-independence MSPs are elected to Holyrood at next month’s election – along with a clear preference among the Scottish public for a re-run of the 2014 vote.

But union bosses warned that the next class of MSPs must prioritise recovery from the pandemic over constitutional issues.

The STUC statement also rejects the pursuit of a supermajority for independence in the next Parliament through tactical manoeuvring – a case pressed by Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

Union leaders have warned this strategy would undermine the sovereignty of the Scottish people.

STUC general secretary, Roz Foyer, said: “Our vote today has re-affirmed the right of the Scottish people to self-determination and recognised that as the central democratic institution in Scotland, our parliament should have the power to determine whether and when to hold a second referendum.

“We have also made clear that any future referendum need not be confined to a binary choice if a meaningful third option is developed.”

She added: “But we have also asserted that economic and social recovery is our priority, and that radical policy is needed to achieve that in a way that redresses current imbalances of power and wealth. We will hold to account all parties of all political colours who take their eye off that ball.

“As a movement of over half a million people we naturally have divergent views on the outcome of any future referendum. We have resolved today to actively consult with our members and to play a leading role within Scottish civil society in this crucial debate.”

The motion has been welcomed by the SNP and the Greens but heaps pressure on Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar who earlier this week said his opposition to another independence referendum was “unequivocal”.

The party has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the trade union movement.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “This is a significant and important intervention from the STUC, which proves that both Labour and the Tories’ arrogant attempts to deny democracy will not stand.

"There is simply no democratic, electoral or moral justification for any politician to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose a better future.

“A post-pandemic referendum will give people in Scotland the right to decide the kind of country we should be after the current crisis, protect our NHS from the threat of post-Brexit Tory trade deals, and halt the Tories' undermining of devolution through the damaging Internal Market Act.”

He added: "Scotland's right to choose its own future is a decision that lies solely with the people of Scotland - not out-of-touch Westminster governments that we don’t vote for.

"Only giving both votes to the SNP will guarantee that Scotland’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is in Scotland’s hands - not Boris Johnson’s.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the agreed motion “recognises the fundamental right of self-determination".

He added: “The STUC rightly says that Scotland’s future is a matter for the people of Scotland, and if they choose to elect a parliament with a pro-independence majority then it should be for that parliament to hold a referendum.

“I’m sure many traditional Labour voters will find it incomprehensible that the Scottish Labour Party's position is at odds with this perfectly reasonable statement of democratic principles.

“Scotland’s future is at stake in this election. That’s why the Scottish Greens are asking the public to vote like our future depends on it. For bold climate action, to build a fair and green recovery, and to put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands, vote Green.”

Scottish Labour has been approached for comment.