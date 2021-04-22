BBC Question Time airs a Scottish election special this evening from Edinburgh with questions from all over Scotland.

The leaders of all Holyrood parties bar the SNP have agreed to take part in Thursday’s show, which will feature questions from a virtual audience.

Who is taking part in BBC Question Time?

Leaders and co-leaders will be taking part as part of the panel with Scottish Labour being represented by Anas Sarwar, Douglas Ross of the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, and the Scottish Lib Dems leader Willie Rennie taking part. The SNP's depute leader Keith Brown will represent the SNP.

Political opponents have hit out the First Minister for not taking part in the BBC show.

Who will host BBC Question Time?

The BBC's flagship political show will be hosted as always by Fiona Bruce.

What has been said about Nicola Sturgeon not joining BBC QT?

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “There has never been any suggestion that the First Minister would be taking part in this debate.

“The BBC did not include Question Time in their requests for leaders participation.

“The SNP was asked for an SNP representative and the SNP’s Depute Leader will be appearing.

“It is for other parties who they chose to put forward to represent their parties.”

Scottish Conservative candidate Annie Wells said: “Nicola Sturgeon is trying to dodge scrutiny and send in her backup Keith Brown because she doesn’t want to face questions about her record on drug deaths, jobs, schools or her divisive plans for another independence referendum.

Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said: "After a shaky campaign where she has been repeatedly taken to task for her failings on education, care homes and social care, Nicola Sturgeon has now gone AWOL.

"This was pitched to us in the Liberal Democrats as an event for party leaders.

What time is BBC Question Time on?

BBC Question airs on BBC One Scotland tonight at 10:45pm.