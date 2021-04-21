BORIS Johnson says he offers “absolutely no apology at all” for text messages to entrepreneur James Dyson about fixing tax arrangements amid further claims of “sleaze and cronyism” within Government.

The messages come after former Prime Minister David Cameron was found to have been lobbying the Chancellor and other senior government figures to get help for collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital.

The BBC revealed that they had seen messages between Mr Johnson and Mr Dyson about concerns that staff coming to the UK to help develop ventilators, from the company’s base in Singapore, would have to pay more tax.

The text message exchanges took place in March last year at the start of the pandemic, when the Government was appealing to firms to supply ventilators amid fears the NHS could run out.

Sir James wrote to the Treasury asking for an assurance that his staff would not have to pay additional tax if they came to the UK to work on the project.

He said in a text that the firm was ready but that “sadly” it seemed no-one wanted them to proceed.

Mr Johnson replied: “I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.”

The Prime Minister then texted him again saying: “[Chancellor] Rishi [Sunak] says it is fixed!! We need you here.”

When Sir James then sought a further assurance, Mr Johnson replied: “James, I am First Lord of the Treasury and you can take it that we are backing you to do what you need.”

Two weeks later, Mr Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific help during the pandemic would not be affected.

When confronted about the messages during Prime Minister’s questions, Mr Johnson said he was “happy to share all the details” of the exchanges as there was “nothing to conceal”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “What this shows once again is the extent of the sleaze and the cronyism that is at the heart of his Conservative government.”

According to the ministerial code, ministers are supposed to have an official present when discussing government business, and where that is not possible they are required to report back to their department quickly about the exchange.

At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson said: “I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country.”

Labour has claimed that there is “evidence” that Mr Johnson may have breached the ministerial code with the texts.

A spokesman for Sir Keir told Westminster reporters: “There is evidence that the code may very well have been breached and we will be following that up in the coming days.”

Downing Street however insisted that Mr Johnson informed his officials of the exchanges in a “timely manner” in line with the provisions of the code.

The PM’s official spokesman said he “abides by the ministerial code” adding: “He alerted officials after his contact with Dyson and then that passed on to officials to work up the advice.”

Ian Blackford the SNP’s Westminster leader, said the PM should disclose “how many more Covid contracts he personally fixed” and publish all personal exchanges on these contracts.

He said: “Whether it’s cash for questions in the 90s, or texts for contracts during this pandemic, people know this is the same old story – this is how the Tories do Government.”

He added: “Will the Prime Minister reveal today how many more Covid contracts he personally fixed, and if he has nothing to hide will he publish all personal exchanges on these contracts before the end of the day?”

Responding, Mr Johnson said: “There’s absolutely nothing to conceal about this and I am happy to share all the details with the House, as indeed I have shared them with my officials immediately.

Sir James said he was “hugely proud” of his firm’s response in “the midst of a national emergency”, and that he would “do the same again if asked”.

He said: “When the Prime Minister rang me to ask Dyson to urgently build ventilators, of course, I said yes.

“Our ventilator cost Dyson £20 million, freely given to the national cause, and it is absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules, as 450 Dyson people – in UK and Singapore – worked around the clock, seven days a week to build potentially life-saving equipment at a time of dire need.

“Mercifully, they were not required as medical understanding of the virus evolved. Neither Weybourne (Dyson’s holding company) nor Dyson received any benefit from the project; indeed commercial projects were delayed, and Dyson voluntarily covered the £20 million of development costs.”

Sir James also said his company had not claimed “one penny” from any government in relation to Covid.