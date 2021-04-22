More than 230 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 231 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Tuesday, a fall of 42 on the day before.
A total of three additional deaths of people who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days have been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure now is 7,646.
Separate figures from national Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,055 deaths up to 18 April.
Due to the ongoing Scottish parliament election, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing.
The test positivity rate was 1.1 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,755,175 first doses, while 898,231 have received a second.
A total of 93 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, a fall of 14 on the day before, while 12 people are in intensive care, a fall of two.
