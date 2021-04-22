Police sealed off a waste disposal centre after workers reported a suspicious package had been recovered among a package of clothes.
Roads were closed around the Seafield recycling centre in Edinburgh and a cordon was put in place after the alarm was raised on Thursday morning.
Police Scotland said officers were sent to the centre following a report of an "unidentified item", and specialist teams were dispatched to assess the item, a police spokesperson added.
The recycling centre was closed and Seafield Road was also shut in both directions. Lothian Buses said bus services in the area had been disrupted.
Pictures of the device on social media showed what appeared to be several tubes glued onto a board with a computerised panel on top.
However, it was later determined that the device was not a danger, and the recycling plant is due to reopen tomorrow.
A Police Scotland spokeswman said: "Officers were called to a recycling centre in Seafield, Edinburgh, following a report of a unidentified item being found at around 9.20am on Thursday, 22 April, 2021.
"A cordon was put in place while specialist teams attended to assess the item. The item has been established to pose no risk to the public and has been destroyed.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."
