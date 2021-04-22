Bay City Roller star Les McKeown has died at the age of 65.

The Edinburgh singer died suddenly at his home on Tuesday.

A statement published on the musician's social media read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.

"Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April.

"We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss.

"Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown."

His former manager John MacLaughlan spoke to the Daily Record after he was told the tragic news by the Les's wife Peko.

John told the paper: "I'm very sad and shocked and so is Peko, his wife. She is heartbroken and called me from Les' phone with the news. I picked up and thought it was Les wanting a chat.

"I'm still in shock right now, I spoke to him last week and he was on great form and happy about life and happy to book his tour."

He added: "We were friends as well as working partners.

"He was hoping to get it all going again and he was one of the hardest working men in the music industry. We got on so great and he was great fun to be around. He had his moments but was always a good laugh to be around and a great performer."

The Shang-A-Lang singer fronted the tartan-clad Edinburgh rockers for five years after joining in 1973.

He was the voice of some of the band's biggest hits, including Remember, Summerlove Sensation and their famous cover of Bye, Bye, Bay.

Bay City Roller guitarist Stuart Woody Wood added: "I am upset and shocked to hear this very sad news.

"Les and I had our differences over the years but even though we had disagreements we are sending our heartfelt condolences to Peko wife and his son Jubie and all the Bay City Rollers fans. It's a sad day in Bay City Roller history.

"He was a great performer on stage and he was full of energy. I was roadying when Les first came into the band and I saw his first gig when he took over from Nobby Clark and injected new life into the band.

"I was 15 and he was 17. I joined properly when I turned 16 in ‘74. He had lots of energy on stage."