Data suggesting when each seat in Scotland is expected to declare a result in the Scottish Parliament election has been released.

The provisional list, as seen by The Herald, determine which day each constituency could name its MSP in light of a Covid-friendly timetable.

To keep in line with coronavirus restrictions, counts will take place over several days, and constituencies will not announce their results at the same time.

Instead, some will declare on Friday, May 7, with others doing the same on Saturday, May 8.

We've pulled together the numbers and created a searchable database and map so that you can see when your constituency is expected to announce its MSP.