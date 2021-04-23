A new poll has indicated that almost half of Scots think Brexit has “gone badly” and has pushed some towards supporting independence.

The research by Savanta ComRes, commissioned The Scotsman, showed a total of 41 per cent of Scots said they thought Brexit has “gone badly”, while just 16 per cent of Scots believe it has gone well.

Meanwhile, 34 per cent said it had neither gone well nor badly.

The survey, which asked 1,001 Scottish adults aged 16 and over between April 16 and 20, also suggested Brexit was a factor pushing Scots towards supporting Scottish independence.

Results show that a third of voters state that Brexit has made them “more likely” to vote ‘Yes’ in a second independence referendum, while 21 per cent said it would push them to vote ‘No.’

In addition, 38 per cent of those surveyed said leaving the EU had made them “no more or less likely” to vote Yes or No in an independence referendum.

62 per cent of voters in Scotland backed staying in the European Union while 38 per cent opted to leave in the 2016 Brexit vote.

Since then, disruption at the border causing delays in exports may be behind most voters’ belief that Brexit has “gone badly.”

Meanwhile, a total of 41 per cent of voters who did not vote in the 2014 independence referendum said they were now more likely to vote Yes if another referendum was held, with 14 per cent stating Brexit had made them more likely to vote No.

A further 17 per cent said they did not know.

A total of 51 per cent of Scots said they would support the SNP’s proposal for an independent Scotland to rejoin the EU, with 30 per cent stating they would oppose rejoining the EU.

A further 13 per cent said they would neither support nor oppose and eight per cent said they didn’t know.

Chris Hopkins, the associate director at Savanta ComRes, told the Scotsman that it is “little surprise” there is support for an independent Scotland rejoining the EU.

He said: “With Brexit being perceived to have gone badly for Scotland, it is perhaps little surprise that almost half would support an independent Scotland re-joining the EU, while almost as many would support it joining EFTA.

"Brexit has also seemed to have some impact on an increased appetite for independence, with a quarter of 2019 Labour voters saying that Brexit has increased their support for independence, while 16 per cent of 2014 No voters say the same.

"These findings tend to imply that if the perception of Brexit improves then perhaps support for independence will wane, and therefore Scottish Conservatives in particular will be keen to stress its successes, while the SNP should focus on its failings in order to continue to drive a wedge between Scots and Westminster through Brexit.”