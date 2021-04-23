THE SNP’s deputy leader has been criticised after responding to a question from Anas Sarwar over undiagnosed cancer delays by calling for independence.

During an appearance on BBC Question Time on Thursday night, the Scottish Labour leader pressed the SNP’s Keith Brown about delays in responding to mental health crisis calls and undiagnosed cancers – which have escalated during the pandemic.

But Mr Brown instead pointed to the need for Scotland to become an independent country.

Speaking on the programme, Mr Sarwar said: “How many times during this pandemic has someone picked up the phone to call the crisis mental health service and the call has gone unanswered? 25,000 times someone has picked up the phone and the call has gone unanswered.

“How many children are waiting over a year for their mental health support right now? 1,500 children are missing out on mental health support and waiting over a year.

“How many undiagnosed cancers have there been in the last year? 7,000 undiagnosed cancers.

“You don’t know the answers to those questions – you’ve been in power for 14 years and they are huge challenges. That’s what your focus should be on.”

But Mr Brown responded by saying: “How are we going to do this without the powers of independence?”

He added: “Are you going to challenge the nuclear weapons, are you going to challenge the UK Government with cuts or do you accept that Boris Johnson has got a veto over the things that we want to do to improve our country?”

A visibly shocked Mr Sarwar pressed Mr Brown over his response.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “Keith, are you honestly going to be asked about cancer and talk about independence?

“Are you honestly saying that you are going to be asked about cancer and talk about referendums?”

Mr Brown stressed that independence is needed in order for the Scottish Government to make improvements.

He said: “The point I’m making is you want to give Boris Johnson the power to veto what we have to do in order to do – whether it’s spending billions of pounds more on nuclear weapons, whether it’s things like the rape clause.

“You are willing to say let’s put that aside and forget about it. I’m not and the SNP’s not. We want a better society than what Boris Johnson will give us.”