Police have locked the gates of a popular city park to prevent people gathering in large numbers to drink alcohol in public.

Gates to Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park will be shut tonight and on Saturday to deter mass gatherings following an outbreak of disorder in the days after lockdown restrictions on the number of people who could meet outdoors were eased.

The crackdown comes after more than 400 people with alcohol were refused entry to the beauty spot last weekend.

Nine of the park’s 16 gates will be shut on Friday and Saturday.

Officers from Glasgow City Council’s community enforcement team and Police Scotland knocked back 413 groups or individuals trying to enter with alcohol last week.

Many others were also ejected from the park for consuming alcohol, in violation of a city by-law, and some young people aged between 14 and 17 were so intoxicated they had to be taken home by police.

Officers had to clear the busiest areas of the park twice due to concerns over a lack of social distancing among people who had gathered in large numbers.

Coronavirus travel restrictions and meeting limits were eased across Scotland last Friday.

Stephen Egan, the council’s head of parks and street scene, said: “Kelvingrove Park remains a stunning open space but we cannot tolerate the anti-social behaviour that is being experienced in the park.

READ MORE: Large crowd gathers in Glasgow's Kelvingrove and Dundee's Magdalen Green

“So much of that behaviour is being fuelled by alcohol and we have to take steps to protect the park for everyone who wants to visit.

“Sadly, it is young people who are invariably involved in the disorder and we are increasingly concerned that many are actually putting themselves in harm’s way.

“We are very clear that alcohol is not welcome in Kelvingrove Park and we are urging parents and guardians to help us convey that message to their children.”

One of the gatherings earlier this year

Warm weather is expected to continue this weekend and many people are again expected to head to Kelvingrove.

The local authority and Police Scotland have been working on a plan to manage access to the park through a limited number of open gates this Friday and Saturday – closing nine of the 16 entry points.

READ MORE: Shocking scenes as violence erupts at Edinburgh park

Chief inspector Natalie Carr said: “Police Scotland is working closely with Glasgow City Council to prevent repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour from occurring in Kelvingrove Park.

“Officers will be visible and accessible to park users should they need police assistance."