Dominic Cummings has described the renovation plans for the Prime Minister's Downing Street flat as "unethical, foolish and possibly illegal".

He made the comments in a blog post this evening, in which he refutes claims he was behind a series of high-profile leaks about the Prime Minister's private text messages, Government lockdown plans and details of his refurbishment.

He said the Director of Communications, Jack Doyle, had made "accusations regarding me and leaks concerning the PM’s renovation of his flat".

He added: "The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended."

He continued: "I refused to help him organise these payments. My knowledge about them is therefore limited. I would be happy to tell the Cabinet Secretary or Electoral Commission what I know concerning this matter."

The Prime Minister came under fire earlier this year when it emerged he was considering setting up a charity to fund the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat.

His Fiancee Carrie Symonds was reported to have wanted to rid the home of the 'John Lewis nightmare' left by predecessor Theresa May.

The revamp was reported to have been organised by Ms Symonds, however the PM raised concerns over the costs.

It was reported that Mr Johnson complained that the cost of refurbishment – which is now complete – was “totally out of control” and had run to “over a hundred grand”.

The PM is said to have told one minister that he was particularly concerned about the cost of the wallpaper chosen by Ms Symonds, saying she appeared to have ordered “gold wall coverings”.

Mr Cummings concluded his blog post by calling for an "urgent Parliamentary inquiry" into the government's behaviour throughout the Covid crisis.

He said: "The proper way for such issues to be handled is via an urgent Parliamentary inquiry into the government’s conduct over the covid crisis which ought to take evidence from all key players under oath and have access to documents.

"Issues concerning covid and/or the PM’s conduct should not be handled as No10 has handled them over the past 24 hours. I will cooperate fully with any such inquiry and am happy to give evidence under oath.

"I am happy for No10 to publish every email I received and sent July 2019-November 2020 (with no exceptions other than, obviously, some national security / intelligence issues)."