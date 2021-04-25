For years Victoria Robb lived with the nagging concern that breast cancer might run through her family.

Even when a test suggested she there was no genetic mutation to worry about, she believed her body was telling her something different.

Now, three years after her appeal to doctors to remove her breasts in the hope of protecting her from cancer was rejected, she is undergoing treatment for the condition – and appealing to other women to listen to their gut instinct and trust their body.

“I’m not bitter about it,” said Victoria, 34, of Edinburgh. “They told me at the time ‘You don’t want to be taking both your breasts off’ and I got where they were coming from.

“They looked at the risk factor and it wasn’t high. It’s no-one’s fault.

“What I want to do now is show people not to have a fear of cancer, or the treatment.”

Victoria originally found suspicious lumps in her breasts nine years ago which turned out to be fibroadenomas – benign tumours which are not linked to breast cancer.

However, a family history of the disease had planted the seed of doubt and amid concerns that she may go on to develop it, she underwent tests to see if she carried the BRCa 1 or BRCa 2 gene mutation, which can lead to cancer.

Some women who test positive for the gene mutation, including actress Angelina Jolie has was found to have the faulty BRCa1 gene, elect to have a preventive double mastectomy.

Despite the tests coming back negative, Victoria recalled still feeling anxious that something was wrong.

“Both my grandmothers had breast cancer, and on my dad’s side my grandmother’s two sisters and her mother had breast cancer,” she said.

“I decided to ask for a double mastectomy. My boobs are lumpy, and I knew I was going to plan a family. The last thing I wanted was a cancer diagnosis and going through treatment with a young baby.

“My case went to a medical board, they looked at it and it was declined.”

She went on to have her daughter Matilda, who is now two, and had just split up with her partner when she noticed unusual and painful lumps in her breast in October. She was diagnosed in late January with stage 3 breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and will undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

Last month a fresh set of genetic tests were carried to check for six gene mutations linked to cancer which have been identified in recent years. The results confirmed she has a mutation in her ATM gene, which studies have shown put women at a 20-60% increased risk for breast cancer.

In an effort to encourage women to check for breast lumps, she has been documenting her breast cancer treatment on her Instagram page Vic’s Breast Cancer Story, which shows her coming to terms with losing her hair during chemotherapy treatment yet still managing to remain active – even tackling 10km hikes and burpees.

Among the most touching posts are those with her daughter Matilda. “Now I’ve lost quite a lot of my hair, she says ‘Mummy, no hurt’, and tries to kiss it better,” said Victoria.

She has also thrown her support behind with Jog for Jugs, a viral campaign aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer and funds for the charity CoppaFeel! The campaign was launched by 28-year-old Becky Chapple after her mum, Susan, 67, was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic.

After researching the disease, Becky, from Dundee, realised one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lives.

Intended to encourage women to carry out regular breast checks, the Jog for Jugs campaign has harnessed support from TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, sports commentator Lee McKenzie, actress Joanna Vanderham and model Emma-Louise Connolly, and has seen supporters across the UK jog, swim, cycle or walk 8km, donate £8 to CoppaFeel! Breast cancer awareness charity, share a selfie and tag eight friends to do the same.

Concerns have grown during the pandemic over its impact on cancer diagnosis and treatment. Breast cancer screening in Scotland was halted as the pandemic hit, and only resumed last August.

According to Breast Cancer Now, around 11,000 people currently in the UK could be living with breast cancer who have not been diagnosed due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

It has suggested that up to one million breast cancer screening appointments have been missed in the UK due to the pandemic, including 78,000 in Scotland.

While last month it emerged that an estimated 7,000 people in Scotland are believed to be living with undiagnosed cancer as a result of the the pandemic on health services.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data has shown nearly one in five new cases of cancer could have been missed after screening services were paused, GP referrals plunged, and the NHS faced backlogs in demand for diagnostic tests.

Research led by CoppaFeel! in December found one in five young women have delayed going to their GP for a check-up for fear of catching coronavirus. It also revealed five per cent of diagnosed cases are already at stage four.

Victoria said: “The NHS has been amazing all along. I have lumpy breasts but this time there was a lump that was causing pain.

“I got a check up to be on the safe side, thought it would be completely routine, but I left having being told it was cancer. Within two hours of arriving home, the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh was in touch to say I’d been referred there, and two weeks later I was having my eggs frozen so I can have the option of having another child in the future.”

She said she fears women may be avoiding breast cancer check ups due to concerns over Covid-19 or worries that their GP will not be able to see them.

“Because of Covid, people don’t want to call their doctor.

“I decided to share my story on social media because I’m young, fit and healthy. I have never smoked, don’t really drink and am very healthy. I’m not the person people tend to think of who has breast cancer.

“The amount of people responding to me that say they are going to be checked or they have now found a lump has been amazing. Some are even saying they’ve put off getting a smear test but will now do it.

“I want a positive to come from my diagnosis and to raise awareness among young women that it’s not a disease that only happens to women in their 40s, 50s and 60s.”

Becky Chappel, founder at Jog for Jugs, said: “When she got in touch to support our awareness drive, we were really moved and to be honest, a little shocked by her story.

“It really brought it home that it can happen to anyone.”

Jog for Jugs campaign can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jogforjugs.