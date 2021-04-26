In the words of the old music hall song (clean version), “It’s the same the whole world over, It’s the poor that get the blame, It’s the rich that get the pleasure, Ain’t it all a bloody shame.” The ditty could have a new lease of life as the coronavirus theme music as the gulf between the have and have nots continues to widen. The more affluent have largely sailed through the pandemic. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) estimates that only 1 per cent of those earning over £40,000 a year have been in real danger of losing their jobs. In contrast, around 40% of lower paid workers ran a similar a risk. Despite the weekly £20 uplift in Universal Credit, the poor have become poorer. Their situation could become critical should the additional payment be removed in September.

The virus doesn’t choose its victims randomly. Infection and mortality rates are significantly higher amongst the elderly, the poor and ethnic minorities. You have been dealt an especially bad hand should you fall into all three categories. Three professors of Public Health, writing in the British Medical Journal, point out that Covid has simply “amplified inequalities” that existed long before the pandemic struck. Poverty and poor living conditions were already impacting on infant mortality rates, life expectancy, especially amongst women and mental health. The JRF reports those most at risk had already experienced a “decade of poverty”. The position of the low paid and those working in transport, retail, hospitality and caring has become even more precarious. The nature of their work means they don’t have the relative luxury and safety of working from home. We have all appreciated the selfless service provided by NHS staff, but there have been a great many other unsung heroes. Over the past 12 months I have appreciated more than ever, the work of our virus and weather-defying binmen. The staff at my local Tesco have been exemplary, unfailingly cheerful and helpful. Similarly, sincere thanks are due to the men and women who have kept our buses and trains moving.